Two tourists saved after being caught out by rising tide near holiday park

Two tourists in their 20s were caught out by a rising tide near Hopton - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Two tourists in their 20s were caught out by a rising tide and left stranded near a Norfolk holiday park.

Lifeboats from RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called after a man and a woman realised they were cut adrift after finishing a picnic at about 11.30am on Thursday, July 7, in Hopton Beach.

Rod Wells, second coxswain mechanic, said the couple would have been "completely submerged" due to the increasing tide.

He said: "We had the inshore and all-weather lifeboats but were unable to reach them originally.

"We decided to launch a small inflatable and get them off one at a time before bringing them back to Gorleston."

Mr Wells said the duo "didn't know the area well" but were apologetic for having to call for rescue.

He said: "There was a strong northerly wind and the conditions were very choppy.

"It was a positive outcome in the end."