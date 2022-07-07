Two tourists saved after being caught out by rising tide near holiday park
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press
Two tourists in their 20s were caught out by a rising tide and left stranded near a Norfolk holiday park.
Lifeboats from RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called after a man and a woman realised they were cut adrift after finishing a picnic at about 11.30am on Thursday, July 7, in Hopton Beach.
Rod Wells, second coxswain mechanic, said the couple would have been "completely submerged" due to the increasing tide.
He said: "We had the inshore and all-weather lifeboats but were unable to reach them originally.
"We decided to launch a small inflatable and get them off one at a time before bringing them back to Gorleston."
Mr Wells said the duo "didn't know the area well" but were apologetic for having to call for rescue.
He said: "There was a strong northerly wind and the conditions were very choppy.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 3 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 4 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
- 5 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
- 6 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
- 7 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
- 8 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 9 WATCH: Car becomes engulfed in flames at side of Norfolk road
- 10 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
"It was a positive outcome in the end."