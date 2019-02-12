Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tornado flypast a fitting farewell to Second World War flying hero

PUBLISHED: 20:09 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:09 07 March 2019

Wing Cdr Vic Stapley pictured in 2005 at the Thanksgiving and Remeberance Service to Commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The service took place at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT

Wing Cdr Vic Stapley pictured in 2005 at the Thanksgiving and Remeberance Service to Commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The service took place at Tower Gardens, King's Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT

Archant © 2004

Eyes turned to the skies as the final farewell to a true hero was marked with a poignant flypast of two Tornado jets.

Hundreds gathered at King’s Lynn Minster for the funeral of Wing Commander Vic Stapley, 96, a “positively charming” man who also left a lasting imprint on civic life in west Norfolk.

And after the funeral service, the mourners moved to Mintlyn Crematorium, where the proceedings stopped for the spectacular flypast – a tremendous tribute from the RAF to one of its own.

Wing Cdr Stapley was a Lancaster Bomber co-pilot in 166 Squadron during the Second World War and was awarded the Legion d’Honneur by France.

He also received the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for bravery, was made an OBE in 1976 and served as mayor of West Norfolk from 1990 to 1991.

Vic Stapley, OBE was a veteran Lancaster bomber co-pilot. Photo: Victoria PertusaVic Stapley, OBE was a veteran Lancaster bomber co-pilot. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Fellow Honorary Alderman Ian Stockwell served on West Norfolk Borough Council with Mr Stapley.

He said: “Vic was politically assertive: a positive character, permanently caring, a protector of certain traditions, and dare I say it, positively charming.

“He was a true gentleman: dignified, dedicated and a caring serviceman to this community and a huge number of others – a model to us all. For me, I say a  sad farewell to very supportive loyal and trusted colleague and friend.”

Mr Stapley was a familiar sight at Lynn’s war memorial cenotaph in Tower Gardens on Remembrance Day, at the anniversary of the Battle of Britain and was the chairman of the King’s Lynn branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) for 30 years.

Canon Christopher Ivory conducted the service. Photo: Victoria PertusaCanon Christopher Ivory conducted the service. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Current chairman Mac Tucker said: “I want to start by sending my condolences to Vic’s family, not just from myself, but the entire Royal Air Forces Association – he will be sorely missed.

“Vic was a very big personality and, speaking for many members, it was honour and a privilege to know him. I want to thank the station commander at RAF Marham for the flypast – Per Ardua ad Astra.”

Per Ardua ad Astra is the RAF motto, and translates to Through Adversity to the Stars.

The Second World War Bomber Command veteran and former mayor of West Norfolk died at  his home in Dersingham on Thursday, January 31, with his family by his side.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Chapelfield restaurant earmarked for closure

Giraffe in Norwich has been earmarked for closure; Photo: Simon Finlay

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists