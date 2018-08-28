Motorist rescued by firefighters after serious car crash

A driver was left trapped after a two car crash in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the scene in Ixworth Road near to Lodge Farm at 8.06am after reports of a serious road traffic collision.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a Peugeot 207 and a Ford Focus that had collided, with the road partially blocked by debris.

Closures were put in place at Ixworth Thorpe before Suffolk police called the East of England Ambulance service.

They sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian air Ambulance to the scene.

Three fire crews were also dispatched, one from Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Thetford.

On arrival firefighters found one person trapped in their vehicle and two others out of their vehicles.

Fire crews worked to make the car stable so that the individual could be rescued from the car.

The passenger and driver of the Peugeot were taken by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital.

A minor injury was sustained by the Ford Focus driver.

The vehicles were recovered and the road was clear shortly after 10.35am with all emergency services leaving the scene.