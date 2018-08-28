Two taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in five vehicle crash at A11 junction

Five vehicles were involved in a crash at the A11 junction for Thetford near Kilverstone. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving five vehicles at a busy junction of the A11 at Thetford.

Emergency services including fire crews from Thetford and Methold were called to the roundabout junction with the A1075 Kilverstone Road following reports of a car on its roof which police said had flipped over.

Police were forced to close the Thetford side of the junction with the A11 after a further four vehicles were also involved in the collision at shortly after 8am.

The crash involved Iveco Daily and Ford Transit vans and three cars, a Rover 45 and VW Golf and Polo.

Two people were taken to a hospital though their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Motorists involved in the collision were breath tested by police but were all found to be negative.

The road remains closed with policfe on the scene while vehicles are recovered.

