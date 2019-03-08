Search

Advanced search

Updated

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

PUBLISHED: 21:12 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:12 01 November 2019

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Archant

Two motorists were taken to hospital following a crash on the A140 while emergency services also dealt with a separate incident on the A47.

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Two vehicles, a Nissan Micra and a Renault Clio, were involved in a crash at Long Stratton, on the A140 between the junction of Hill Farm and Edges Lane, shortly before 5.50pm Friday (November 1) evening.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said it had initially been reported as a damage only collision.

But an ambulance was called after two motorists were found to have sustained injuries, although they were not thought to be serious.

The spokesman said the fire service was also called to help extract one of the casualties from the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to hospital following the crash.

The road was closed following the incident and police were still on scene dealing with the crash shortly before 9pm.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police had warned motorists to avoid the area on social media.

They tweeted: "#norfolkroads A140 Long Stratton, Road blocked in both directions due to a Road Traffci Accident ---- there will be delays - please try and avoid and find an alternative route. thank you."

Meanwhile five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes on the A47 at Thickthorn at about 4.50pm.

A spokesman said three vehicles were involved in one incident and two in the other.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were again called to release a person from one of the vehicles while the ambulance service were again also called.

The road reopened just after 7.30pm.

Earlier Norfolk Police tweeted: "#norfolkroads A47 eastbound(Yarmouth Bound) closed from A11 Thickthorn junction to A140 Harford bridges junction... please take alternative route -".

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Driver in ‘serious condition’ following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Teen arrested as part of Thetford murder probe is relased on bail

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kick and collect - the wonderful world of Norwich City football memorabilia

The famous egg and cress Norwich City shirt of the early 1990s
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists