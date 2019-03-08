Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin. Archant

Two motorists were taken to hospital following a crash on the A140 while emergency services also dealt with a separate incident on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin. Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Two vehicles, a Nissan Micra and a Renault Clio, were involved in a crash at Long Stratton, on the A140 between the junction of Hill Farm and Edges Lane, shortly before 5.50pm Friday (November 1) evening.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said it had initially been reported as a damage only collision.

But an ambulance was called after two motorists were found to have sustained injuries, although they were not thought to be serious.

The spokesman said the fire service was also called to help extract one of the casualties from the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to hospital following the crash.

The road was closed following the incident and police were still on scene dealing with the crash shortly before 9pm.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police had warned motorists to avoid the area on social media.

They tweeted: "#norfolkroads A140 Long Stratton, Road blocked in both directions due to a Road Traffci Accident ---- there will be delays - please try and avoid and find an alternative route. thank you."

Meanwhile five vehicles were involved in two separate crashes on the A47 at Thickthorn at about 4.50pm.

A spokesman said three vehicles were involved in one incident and two in the other.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were again called to release a person from one of the vehicles while the ambulance service were again also called.

The road reopened just after 7.30pm.

Earlier Norfolk Police tweeted: "#norfolkroads A47 eastbound(Yarmouth Bound) closed from A11 Thickthorn junction to A140 Harford bridges junction... please take alternative route -".