Norfolk's smallest duo are looking for a home

Aslan and Missy are two short-haired Chihuahuas and officially the smallest pooches Dog Trust, in Snetterton, have ever cared for.

A dog charity rehoming centre has called them its "smallest ever Duo", and now it is looking for a family who can keep them together.

Aslan and Missy are two short-haired Chihuahuas are at Dogs Trust in Snetterton and are looking for a new home.

Aslan and Missy are two short-haired Chihuahuas and officially the smallest pooches Dog Trust, in Snetterton, have ever cared for.

Nicknamed the "tiny twosome" the pair were handed into the dog re-homing centre together.

Diane McLelland-Taylor, rehoming centre Manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton, said: "This pint-sized pair may be small but, what they lack in size, they make up for in personality.

Aslan (right) and Missy (left) are two short-haired Chihuahuas are at Dogs Trust in Snetterton and are looking for a new home.

"They aren't too keen on other dogs, but they are very keen on each other and have been totally inseparable since arriving at the centre. They would benefit from a quiet home, away from other dogs and too many other people."

Aslan who is three and Missy who is six, would benefit from a home with a secure garden and a quieter household.

Call Dogs Trust Snetterton on 01953 498377, or go to dogstrust.org.uk