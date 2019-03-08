Rush hour crashes see heavy tailbacks on two major roads

Crashes on two busy roads - including one involving three vehicles - have seen resulted in rush hour tailbacks this evening.

The first happened at around 4.20pm, when a motorcyclist came off his bike on the A47 at Postwick.

The motorcyclist, who was male, escaped the crash without major injury, however police where required to attend and assist with recovery of the bike.

Officers remained on scene directing traffic while the motorcyclist awaited recovery, resulting in slower traffic flow than usual.

Then, at around 5.30pm, three vehicles were involved in a crash on Plumstead Road in Norwich, close to the Aldi supermarket and Heartsease Lane junction.

The crash, which was between two Peugeot cars and a Mercedes van saw the female driver of one of the cars treated for minor injuries. The other parties involved are understood to have escaped injury.

Police remain on the scene, with traffic tailbacks impacting both the inner and outer ring roads of the city.