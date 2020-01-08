Two people rescued after being cut off by tide on the Norfolk coast

Two people who had been cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast have been rescued by lifeboat crews.

HM Coastguard contacted Wells Lifeboat shortly before 4pm on Wednesday (January 8) following a 999 call from two visitors to the coast who had become cut off on the incoming tide whilst walking on Stiffkey Marshes.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.10pm and headed towards Stiffkey.

A Coastguard mobile unit was also tasked and they assisted in guiding the lifeboat towards the casualties on the marshes.

The casualties did not require medical assistance but were taken safely ashore following the drama.

The inshore lifeboat arrived back at Wells just after 5pm.