Search

Advanced search

Two people rescued after being cut off by tide on the Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 19:48 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:49 08 January 2020

Wells Lifeboat Day. Photo: RNLI

Wells Lifeboat Day. Photo: RNLI

RNLI

Two people who had been cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast have been rescued by lifeboat crews.

HM Coastguard contacted Wells Lifeboat shortly before 4pm on Wednesday (January 8) following a 999 call from two visitors to the coast who had become cut off on the incoming tide whilst walking on Stiffkey Marshes.

You may also want to watch:

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.10pm and headed towards Stiffkey.

A Coastguard mobile unit was also tasked and they assisted in guiding the lifeboat towards the casualties on the marshes.

The casualties did not require medical assistance but were taken safely ashore following the drama.

The inshore lifeboat arrived back at Wells just after 5pm.

Related articles

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

How a Norfolk knitter’s shawls made it to Hollywood’s silver screen

Jenn Monahan of Fibre Workshop at Elsing, with two of the shawls and she has knitted for the new film Little Women. On the mannikin is Beth March's shawl, and Jenn is wearing Jo March's shawl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dennis Srbeny returns to SC Paderborn on a permanent deal

Dennis Srbeny has left Norwich City to re-join SC Paderborn on a permanent basis. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Photos recreated decades apart show how city has changed in 90 years

All Saints Green, pictured in 1955 and 2019. Photos: George Plunkett, left, and Neil Didsbury, right.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists