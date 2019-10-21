Two still in hospital more than a month after serious crash on A47

Two motorists remain in hospital following a serious crash on the A47 more than a month ago.

A Black Saab and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision along the A47 near Taverham Road, Honingham at about 7.30am on October 21.

The collision, to the west of Bawburgh near the junction with Taverham Road, resulted in the closure of the A47 between Easton and Mattishall for almost six hours.

The incident involved five people, some of whom were seriously injured.

A police spokesman said "both drivers remain in hospital" following the crash.

The spokesman added that enquiries into the crash were "ongoing".

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage, witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 56 of Monday 21 October 2019.