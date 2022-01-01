News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lifeboat launched to save dog walkers stranded on Scolt Head Island

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:07 PM January 1, 2022
A crew from the RNLI at Wells-Next-the-Sea rescued two walkers stranded on Scolt Head Island.

A crew from RNLI Wells rescued two walkers stranded on Scolt Head Island. - Credit: RNLI Wells

A crew from RNLI Wells rescued two people and their dog who became stuck on Scolt Head Island after darkness fell.

The pair set off for a walk with the animal at 11am and became stranded on the island between Burnham Overy and Brancaster after the tide came in, filling the creeks they had crossed to reach the island.

The lifeboat was paged at 4.55pm and launched from Wells-Next-the-Sea at 5.08pm.

The walkers had attempted to get back across the creek despite the flooding tide but returned to the safety of high ground on the eastern end of the island.

As the lifeboat headed to the island, the pair were located after their flashing light was spotted.

Wells RNLI rescued two people from Scolt Head Island after darkness fell.

The lifeboat was paged to rescue the stranded people after dark fell. - Credit: RNLI Wells

They were wet and cold but did not require any medical assistance.

They were taken to Burnham Overy Staithe, where they were met by the local Coastguard team at 6.05pm.

Chris Hardy, Wells lifeboat operations manager said: "While today’s outcome was a good one, it may have not been the case had the weather not been so unseasonably mild.

"It is essential that walkers check the tide times before setting out and return to the mainland at least four hours before high tide.

"People will undoubtedly continue to enjoy our coastline over this bank holiday weekend, so it is imperative that walks are planned taking the afternoon high tides into account."

