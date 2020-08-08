Warning issued to beach visitors after people cut off by tide

Scolt Head Island. Picture: Mike Page Archant Library

Two people had to be rescued by the lifeboat after getting cut off by the tide in Norfolk.

The Hunstanton Lifeboat was launched after UK Coastguard received a call at 6.50pm on Friday, August 7 to reports of two people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island, Brancaster.

The casualties were located by the lifeboat and taken back to the beach where they were assisted by the local coastguard response team.

It came after a request to launch the lifeboat following reports of people in the water at Brancaster shouting for help.

The lifeboat was stood down after they were helped by other members of the public to the shore but was stood down before launching.

The lifeboat warned people going to the beach of the dangers of swimming in the channel as they can soon be overtaken by strong tidal currents. If you see someone in danger call 999 and ask for the coastguard.