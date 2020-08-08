Search

Advanced search

Warning issued to beach visitors after people cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 08:54 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 08 August 2020

Scolt Head Island. Picture: Mike Page

Scolt Head Island. Picture: Mike Page

Archant Library

Two people had to be rescued by the lifeboat after getting cut off by the tide in Norfolk.

The Hunstanton Lifeboat was launched after UK Coastguard received a call at 6.50pm on Friday, August 7 to reports of two people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island, Brancaster.

The casualties were located by the lifeboat and taken back to the beach where they were assisted by the local coastguard response team.

It came after a request to launch the lifeboat following reports of people in the water at Brancaster shouting for help.

The lifeboat was stood down after they were helped by other members of the public to the shore but was stood down before launching.

The lifeboat warned people going to the beach of the dangers of swimming in the channel as they can soon be overtaken by strong tidal currents. If you see someone in danger call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘It’s like a bereavement’: Bertram founder on business’ collapse

Kip Bertrum who founded Bertrum Books alongside his mother Elsie with daughter Fliss Bertrum who is now asset manager for Bertram Property Management. Picture: Fliss Bertram

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man who died after falling from city car park is named

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Warning issued to beach visitors after people cut off by tide

Scolt Head Island. Picture: Mike Page

Investigations continue after man and teen arrested in police raid

Cleveland Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis