Two people rescued after yacht runs aground off Wells

Two people were rescued by lifeboat volunteers after their boat ran aground off Wells.

The lifeboat crew were called by HM Coastguard just before 10.30am on Wednesday (August 17), to help the pair, who were aboard a 22ft yacht which had run aground to the east of Wells Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat, all-weather lifeboat and D-class lifeboat found the vessel stranded on the sand and the crews decided to take them off the boat and to shore.

At 11.15am, the two people were taken to the lifeboat house by the D-class lifeboat, after laying the yacht's anchor out to stop it from moving any further onto the sand.

Neither person required medical treatment.

Greg Hewitt, deputy launching authority, said: "As RNLI volunteers, the lifeboat crew understand that the safety of people is always the priority in every situation, above anything else.

"The decision to remove the two people from the yacht and take them back to the safety of the lifeboat house was absolutely the right one."