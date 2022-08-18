News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Two people rescued after yacht runs aground off Wells

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 AM August 18, 2022
Two people were rescued off Wells

Two people were rescued off Wells - Credit: Google Maps

Two people were rescued by lifeboat volunteers after their boat ran aground off Wells.

The lifeboat crew were called by HM Coastguard just before 10.30am on Wednesday (August 17), to help the pair, who were aboard a 22ft yacht which had run aground to the east of Wells Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat, all-weather lifeboat and D-class lifeboat found the vessel stranded on the sand and the crews decided to take them off the boat and to shore.

At 11.15am, the two people were taken to the lifeboat house by the D-class lifeboat, after laying the yacht's anchor out to stop it from moving any further onto the sand.

Neither person required medical treatment.

Greg Hewitt, deputy launching authority, said: "As RNLI volunteers, the lifeboat crew understand that the safety of people is always the priority in every situation, above anything else.

"The decision to remove the two people from the yacht and take them back to the safety of the lifeboat house was absolutely the right one."

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hockwold farmer Tim Young with unharvestable onions left in the field after the heatwave

Farming

'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon