Search

Advanced search

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

PUBLISHED: 20:26 09 December 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

An investigation is underway after two people were killed following a crash near Newmarket.

A Porsche Boxter was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf GTI on Brinkley Road, close to the A11 and Six Mile Bottom.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance crews, were called to the scene following the crash which happened at about 10.40am today (Sunday, December 9).

But a man and a woman in their 20s, who were travelling in the Porsche, died at the scene.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Volkswagen was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with minor injuries.

The road is closed and is not expected to re-open until tomorrow (Monday, December 10) afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to it, should call police on 101 quoting incident 160 of 9 December.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Drunk man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Norwich

A man has been arrested after assaulting a police officer in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Our Christmas is gone’ - Couple lose family photos and roof in devastating fire

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast