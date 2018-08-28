Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire.

An investigation is underway after two people were killed following a crash near Newmarket.

A Porsche Boxter was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf GTI on Brinkley Road, close to the A11 and Six Mile Bottom.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance crews, were called to the scene following the crash which happened at about 10.40am today (Sunday, December 9).

But a man and a woman in their 20s, who were travelling in the Porsche, died at the scene.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Volkswagen was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with minor injuries.

The road is closed and is not expected to re-open until tomorrow (Monday, December 10) afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to it, should call police on 101 quoting incident 160 of 9 December.