Two women taken to hospital after house fire

PUBLISHED: 15:56 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 28 September 2020

Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a house fire on Coast Road in Bacton at 10.32am on Saturday, September 26. Picture: Archant

Two women have been taken to hospital following a house fire in North Norfolk.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance and the air ambulance were called to Bacton on Saturday, September 26, following reports of a house fire on Coast Road.

Seven fire engines from Mundesley, North Walsham, Stalham, Wroxham, Wymondham, Aylsham and Sprowston along with an aerial ladder from Earlham attended the scene.

Fire fighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames followed by a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Following the blaze two women were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

At the time a witness spoke of “chaotic scenes” as emergency vehicles rushed to the area.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “When I got here there was fire coming out of the back of the building and a fire engine.

“Then ambulances and other vehicles came very quickly.

“There were crowds of people in the street. It’s awful.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

