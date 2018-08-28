Two people in hospital after incident near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident near Norwich train station.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after the incident, which happened at roughly 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

They were called to reports of a number of men involved in a fight. Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries.

An employee at One Agency in Thorpe Road who preferred to remain anonymous said no one at the office heard anything: “All we saw was the two men being taken away in an ambulance. I think everybody is just shocked because it just seems like such an unusual thing to happen in the afternoon. It looked quite serious, everyone is just shocked.”

While the railway station remains open, Thorpe Road, near the junction of Riverside, has been closed and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Queues are building and bus services have been suspended.

