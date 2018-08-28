Search

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 25 December 2018

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Briston Road, Fakenham. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Two people and four dogs had a lucky escape on Christmas morning after their vehicle flipped over onto its site on a country Norfolk road.

The accident in Fakenham Road, Briston, followed a night where icy conditions developed on roads across the region.

A North Norfolk Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash.

The spokesman said: “No injuries, driver, passenger and four springers are all OK and en route home for Christmas lunch.”

Police had closed the road, but had reopened it by 10am.

MORE: Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia .

Comments have been disabled on this article.

