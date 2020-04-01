Two Norwich artists nominated for national art prize worth £10,000

The Firefighter, The Woman and the Men Carrying a Sprite by Jan Crombie and A year of Ghost Wishes by Lara Cobden, both of whoom are finalists in The Castlegate Prize Archant

Two Norwich artists have been named as nominees in the running to receive a £10,000 national art prize.

The Firefighter, The Woman and the Men Carrying a Sprite, acrylic on Fabriano heavy weight paper. Picture: Jan Crombie The Firefighter, The Woman and the Men Carrying a Sprite, acrylic on Fabriano heavy weight paper. Picture: Jan Crombie

Created by Castlegate House Gallery, a gallery specialising in 20th century and contemporary British art in Cumbria, more than 700 entries taking inspiration from the word ‘hope’ were submitted to the inaugural The Castlegate Prize.

Now, after much deliberation, the judges have whittled the entries down to just 30 finalists, among them Jan Crombie and Lara Cobden who are both from Norwich.

Jan Crombie, whose acrylic painting, The Firefighter, The Woman and the Men Carrying a Sprite, has been short listed and has a studio in Anderson Yard, Norwich.

The artist, who moved to Norfolk from Oxfordshire a few years ago, has a practice which includes painting, drawing, sculpture and assemblages.

A year of Ghost Wishes, oil on linen by Lara Cobden. Picture: Lara Cobden A year of Ghost Wishes, oil on linen by Lara Cobden. Picture: Lara Cobden

Also through to the final 30 is Lara Cobden, with her oil on linen painting, A year of Ghost Wishes.

Ms Cobden, who studied at the University of Brighton, followed by more than a decade in Ireland before relocating to East Anglia, specialises in figurative painting.

She says her paintings are a response to the natural world around her and focus on memory and sense of place.

Lara Cobden, recieving the Holt Festival Arts Prize in 2016. The artist has recently been nominated for The Castlegate Prize. Picture: RODNEY SMITH Lara Cobden, recieving the Holt Festival Arts Prize in 2016. The artist has recently been nominated for The Castlegate Prize. Picture: RODNEY SMITH

Steve Swallow, the co-owner of Castlegate House Gallery, said: “We’re thrilled to have chosen the final 30.

“To get there from the near 700 entries was a very difficult task at times, such was the quality of work submitted.

“The final 30 represent a very broad spectrum right across the UK, with ages from 17 to 78. There are many standout pieces, but every one could be a winner - the quality and ingenuity of ideas is that impressive.

“Getting to a winner, with all five judges agreeing, is going to be a very tough task indeed.”

The inaugural exhibition of finalists’ works at Castlegate House, and the announcement of the first Castlegate Prize winner, has been postponed from May 2 to September 12 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, all the finalists’ work can be viewed on the prize website: thecastlegateprize.co.uk.

Held in aid of the Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity for young people’s mental health, so far The Castlegate Prize has raised more than £12,000.