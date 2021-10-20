News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk care homes among the best in region

Published: 1:08 PM October 20, 2021   
Meadow House Nursing Home is one of two care homes in Norfolk to be named in the top 20 in the East of England.

Two nursing homes in Norfolk have been recognised as among the best in the East of England. 

Meadow House Nursing Home in Swaffham and De Lucy House in Diss were named among the 20 best care homes from a total of 1,646 in the region.

The award is based on 109,000 reviews of care homes written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives, between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021.

Celebrating the news, Joanna Jankowska, manager of Meadow House in Swaffham, said: "A huge congratulations is in order for the entire team at Meadow House as they achieve the Top 20 Care Home East of England award for the second year running!”

carehome.co.uk is the leading care home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

