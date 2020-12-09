Published: 1:26 PM December 9, 2020

These two dog businesses in Norfolk have bagged awards at the Dog Friendly awards 2020 - Credit: Left: Damion Vincent Right: East Ruston Cottages

Two businesses in Norfolk have picked up first prize at the Dog Friendly awards this year.

The website www.dogfriendly.co.uk held its virtual Dog Friendly awards on December 5 and two businesses in Norfolk came out on top as winners.

Fetch Dog Walking & Training Ltd was named the winner in the Walkers category.

Damion Vincent, the sole proprietor, said on winning the category that he is “still on cloud nine" after winning this award after such a difficult year.

Damion Vincent, the owner of Fetch Dog Walking & Training Ltd - Credit: Damion Vincent

“This is a dream come true for a small business. Most importantly, I am excited that it puts Norwich on the dog walking map.”

Mr Vincent started the business by offering dog walking and training and within three years, it has progressed to a team of four which offer additional services such as canine myotherapy and pet bereavement counselling.

Fetch Dog Walking & Training Ltd - Credit: Damion Vincent

“We care for a wide range of owners around Norwich and although we had to close during lockdown, we have managed to survive due to our amazing owners still using the services whilst working from home” he added.

Another big win of the evening was for East Ruston Cottages, it was crowned as the winner in the ‘Cottages and Self-Catering' category.

Sue Allen, the owner of East Ruston Cottages, said “Winning the award at the weekend was a huge thrill!

“We won it last year out of two finalists so to win it again out of three UK finalists was really beyond my wildest dreams.”

East Ruston Cottages have won at the Dog Friendly awards this year in the Cottages and Self-catering category - Credit: East Ruston Cottages

East Ruston Cottages have a selection of properly dog welcoming holiday cottages in Norfolk. It has over 30 cottages, seaside houses, converted barns and a lodge all very dedicated to catering for guests with dogs and they don’t charge you extra for your four-legged friends.

“I’ve been running the business for nearly 13 years and I am absolutely passionate about making sure guests with dogs are very welcomed and not expected to stay in ‘doggy’ accommodation just because they have dogs.

East Ruston Cottages are all very dedicated to catering for guests with dogs. - Credit: Penel Malby Photography

“After such a very difficult year in the hospitality industry, it was a huge treat to have something to celebrate” she added.