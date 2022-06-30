Two new play areas costing £72,000 open in town park

One of the new play areas in Orford Road, Swaffham. - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

Two new play areas costing more than £72,000 have opened in a town centre park.

The areas opened today, just off Orford Road in Swaffham, after work was completed this week.

One for has been specifically designed for under-sevens, while the other is to be used by children over-eight.

Orford Road in Swaffham where the new play areas will open. - Credit: Ian Burt

The new play areas were funded by a Landfill Communities Fund grant worth £72,500 from FCC Communities Foundation alongside funds from Swaffham Town Council.

Both sites have been bustling with families today following the opening.

An official opening event will also take place on Thursday, July 14, at 3.30pm, with food and drink on offer, alongside children's games.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to community groups in Swaffham.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”