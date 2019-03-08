Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google. Archant

Two motorcyclists have died on Norfolk’s roads during the bank holiday Easter weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT. The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

The first fatality happened after a crash in Wretham, near Thetford.

Emergency services were called at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20, to reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford was involved in crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

Police confirmed that the man, who was found in nearby woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist who died during the weekend was involved in a crash in Bawdeswell, between Dereham and Reepham.

Police were called at 10.50am on Sunday, April 21, to reports of a collision with a Nissan Note and a Kia Sportage on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the road was closed between Bawdeswell Garden Centre and Bylaugh Hall. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A1075 has been the scene of a number of deaths in recent years.

On Sunday, November 19, 2017, 30-year-old father-of-four Terry Cooper died when his Vauxhall Astra was involved in a head-on collision with a blue Volvo C70.

The female driver of the Volvo suffered serious injuries and her male passenger sustained minor injuries.

On January 8 2014, Ashley Taylor was hitch-hiking down the A1075 when army captain Alison Dray mounted the kerb in her Mitsubishi 4x4 moments after using her mobile phone at the wheel.

The 32-year-old suffered a head injury and died at the scene. Ms Dray was jailed for nine months in June 2015.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either crash over the weekend, or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incidents. They should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and for the Wretham incident ask for PC James Lister at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team or for Bawdeswell quote reference CAD 137 of 21 April.