Two more Norfolk Libraries set to re-open

PUBLISHED: 11:04 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 21 August 2020

Swaffham and St Williams Way libraries are to reopen. Picture: James Bass

With books now months overdue, read and re-read, people will soon be able to return to two more Norfolk libraries.

Swaffham Library and St Williams Way Library in Thorpe St Andrew are set to reopen on Tuesday, August 25 with safety measures in place.

Library users will be required to wear a face covering as they browse the shelves, in line with the latest government guidance. Each library will also have a one-way system to allow for social distancing and hand sanitiser on the way in and out.

Twenty-eight of Norfolk’s libraries, which closed when lockdown started in March, have already welcomed back users with work continuing to safely reopen the remaining sites.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities at Norfolk County Council, said: “Each site is the centre of its community so we are keen to reopen each location as soon as it is safe to do so.”

