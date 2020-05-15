Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deaths both occurred at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

To date there have been 102 confirmed coronavirus fatalities at the JPUH with the most recent both being reported on May 13 and 14.

No new deaths have been reported at the either of county’s other main hospitals, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich.

To date, 336 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 102 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 303 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

You may also want to watch:

To date, 55 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country NHS England has announced 186 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,345.

Of the 186 new deaths announced on today, 45 occurred on May 14, 66 occurred on May 13 and 32 occurred on May 12.

The figures also show 39 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 11, and four took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.