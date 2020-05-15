Search

Advanced search

Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 15 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The deaths both occurred at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

To date there have been 102 confirmed coronavirus fatalities at the JPUH with the most recent both being reported on May 13 and 14.

No new deaths have been reported at the either of county’s other main hospitals, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich.

To date, 336 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 102 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 303 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

You may also want to watch:

To date, 55 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country NHS England has announced 186 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,345.

Of the 186 new deaths announced on today, 45 occurred on May 14, 66 occurred on May 13 and 32 occurred on May 12.

The figures also show 39 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 11, and four took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

This five-bedroom home in Kessingland is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heart-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24