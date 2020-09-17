Search

Advanced search

Almost a month since hospital coronavirus death in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:55 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 17 September 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, James Paget University Hospital and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have reported no new deaths in more than a month, Picture: Archant

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, James Paget University Hospital and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have reported no new deaths in more than a month, Picture: Archant

Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at two of the county’s hospitals in more than 60 days - as it approaches a month since the last confirmed fatality in the region.

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, have not reported any further virus related deaths since June 28 and July 9 respectively.

The last reported coronavirus death was at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 18, which will mark a month since its last fatality on Friday.

The hospital previously marked two months between June 8 and August 18.

The hospital has also been coronavirus-free for a month according to NHS data, admitting one patient on August 6 and two on July 8 - having previously been covid free since June 30.

More: Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

On Wednesday, the hospital opened the first floor of its new £14m block, which contains 100 additional beds.

Among the beds that will open shortly includes the Intwood High Dependency Unit, which has capacity for 25 patients.

The unit’s critical care team will treat some of the hospital’s sickest patients and has sufficient oxygen capacity to ventilate all 25 patients if needed.

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: “This is a fantastic development, enabling us to treat extremely sick patients – which will be vital as part of our response to any expected second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

At the JPUH, the NHS data showed had admitted its first coronavirus patients in two months with admissions at the end of August.

The data revealed both patients remained in hospital until September 3.

In addition to no new coronavirus-related fatalities the QEH since July 9, the hospital has also not admitted any new cases in nearly two months, with no covid patients since July 18.

More: Norfolk hospital says it is making improvements despite coronavirus

Medical director Frankie Swords said the QEH had treated 457 patients for Covid-19.

At the peak of the pandemic, six wards were dedicated to caring for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Swords said staff had been “astonishing”, with many deployed to different roles, while workers had been “blown away” by support from the wider community.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 394 deaths in the county’s main hospitals, of which 124 were at NNUH, 117 at JPUH and 153 at QEH.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father stabbed five times during bout of play-wrestling, court hears

Dawid Michalewicz is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

The boat which was involved in an incident on the River Bure near Clink Hill. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Abandoned Victorian nursing home sells again – for conversion into homes

Austhorpe House nursing home which has been sold to a developer to be converted into new homes. Pic: Savills.

‘Brighter, more inviting’: town’s £3.5m market revamp agreed

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Idah insists City are ready to scrap for Championship points

Adam Idah in action during Norwich City's win at Huddersfield last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images