Almost a month since hospital coronavirus death in Norfolk

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, James Paget University Hospital and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have reported no new deaths in more than a month, Picture: Archant Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at two of the county’s hospitals in more than 60 days - as it approaches a month since the last confirmed fatality in the region.

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, have not reported any further virus related deaths since June 28 and July 9 respectively.

The last reported coronavirus death was at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 18, which will mark a month since its last fatality on Friday.

The hospital previously marked two months between June 8 and August 18.

The hospital has also been coronavirus-free for a month according to NHS data, admitting one patient on August 6 and two on July 8 - having previously been covid free since June 30.

On Wednesday, the hospital opened the first floor of its new £14m block, which contains 100 additional beds.

Among the beds that will open shortly includes the Intwood High Dependency Unit, which has capacity for 25 patients.

The unit’s critical care team will treat some of the hospital’s sickest patients and has sufficient oxygen capacity to ventilate all 25 patients if needed.

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: “This is a fantastic development, enabling us to treat extremely sick patients – which will be vital as part of our response to any expected second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

At the JPUH, the NHS data showed had admitted its first coronavirus patients in two months with admissions at the end of August.

The data revealed both patients remained in hospital until September 3.

In addition to no new coronavirus-related fatalities the QEH since July 9, the hospital has also not admitted any new cases in nearly two months, with no covid patients since July 18.

Medical director Frankie Swords said the QEH had treated 457 patients for Covid-19.

At the peak of the pandemic, six wards were dedicated to caring for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Swords said staff had been “astonishing”, with many deployed to different roles, while workers had been “blown away” by support from the wider community.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 394 deaths in the county’s main hospitals, of which 124 were at NNUH, 117 at JPUH and 153 at QEH.