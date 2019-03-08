Search

Two men take on 200 mile walk around the county for a second time

PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 June 2019

David Atthowe and Jordan Eva, from walking group Nomadic Lion, will be walking around the county to raise money for charity Musical Keys. Picture: Courtesy of Musical Keys/ David Atthowe

Courtesy of Musical Keys

Two men are hoping to survive on the generosity of the people of Norfolk as they take on a 200 mile walking challenge around the county.

It is the second time David Atthowe and Jordan Eva, from walking group Nomadic Lion, will be embarking on the long-distance journey in aid of Norwich-based disability charity Musical Keys.

In 2016, the Good Will Walk raised £2,250 for the charity and the pair hope to raise more than £3,000 this year.

They will begin their trek in Thorpe St Andrew on Monday, June 24, and will walk to Cromer, Sandringham, Elveden, Wymondham and back to Norwich on Saturday, July 13.

They will be collecting donations along the walk and will be relying on the public for help with food and accommodation, with some churches and restaurants already pledging their support.

Musical Keys chief executive Ed Maxfield said: "It's an incredible thing to do and we are grateful."

To donate, visit: www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/GoodWillWalkNorfolk

