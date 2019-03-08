Two men seriously injured after car crashes into wall

Two men have been left seriously injured after a car crashed into a wall in Burnham Overy, near Wells.

The incident happened on Tower Road at about 10.48pm on Saturday involving one vehicle, a silver VW Golf, which left the road and crashed into a wall.

The driver and passenger, both men, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or may have information concerning the driving manner of the car prior to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Bradley at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email Christopher.bradley@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 563 of 24 August.