Council to prosecute two men after novice fighter died in his first ever boxing match

PUBLISHED: 15:17 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 12 March 2019

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Two men are being prosecuted for alleged health and safety breaches Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Two men are being prosecuted for alleged health and safety breaches Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Two men are to face court action over the death of a young boxer who died following his first public fight at a Great Yarmouth nightspot.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his friends and family as Kuba, was rendered unconscious by a punch to the head during the third round at an unlicensed event at the Atlantis Tower Arena on November 19, 2016.

He died in hospital two days later.

An inquest jury concluded his death was a result of misadventure with the coroner raising safety concerns.

Today Great Yarmouth Borough Council has announced it is prosecuting two people for alleged health and safety offences in connection with the boxing match which led to Kuba’s death almost three years ago.

The council said in a statement: “Following an investigation by the council under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, the council has decided to prosecute Aurelijus Kerpe, the event promoter, and Andrew Cowlard, the medical cover provider.”

Aurelijus Kerpe, aged 34, of Great Yarmouth, is accused under the act of failing in his alleged duty to promote and organise the night of boxing matches in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Andrew Cowlard, aged 54, of Ormesby, was a director and manager of Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd.

He is accused under the act that an alleged failing of that company was allegedly committed with his consent or connivance or was attributable to his neglect.

Lifeshield Medical Service Ltd’s alleged failing was in its duty to provide medical services, including pre-fight medical checks of boxers, in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that the boxers were not exposed to health and safety risks, the council said.

That company has since been dissolved and so could not be charged as a separate, third defendant.

The first hearing is scheduled to take place at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, March 15 at 2pm.

Topic Tags:

