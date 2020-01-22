Two charged after man in 40s suffers broken ribs and cut to liver

Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered three broken ribs and a cut to his liver.

On Saturday, January 11, Suffolk Police were called to reports of an injured man found in a stairwell in a block of flats in Stanley Street in Lowestoft.

Sometime before 5.50pm, a man in his 40s had been found with three broken ribs, a laceration to his liver, a broken nose, as well as back and facial injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries to be treated.

Detectives began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and arrested a 42-year-old man the following day.

Wally Allgood, of Stanley Street, was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A second man, 32-year-old Shane Borrett, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday January 21 and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Borrett appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court and has been bailed to Ipswich Crown Court on February 19.

Allgood also appeared before Norwich magistrates is next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 11.