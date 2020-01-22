Search

Advanced search

Two charged after man in 40s suffers broken ribs and cut to liver

PUBLISHED: 14:54 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 22 January 2020

Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered three broken ribs and a cut to his liver. Photo: Google Maps

Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered three broken ribs and a cut to his liver. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man suffered three broken ribs and a cut to his liver.

On Saturday, January 11, Suffolk Police were called to reports of an injured man found in a stairwell in a block of flats in Stanley Street in Lowestoft.

Sometime before 5.50pm, a man in his 40s had been found with three broken ribs, a laceration to his liver, a broken nose, as well as back and facial injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries to be treated.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and arrested a 42-year-old man the following day.

Wally Allgood, of Stanley Street, was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A second man, 32-year-old Shane Borrett, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday January 21 and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Borrett appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court and has been bailed to Ipswich Crown Court on February 19.

Allgood also appeared before Norwich magistrates is next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 11.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There’s a lot here to celebrate’ - Is this really Norfolk’s ‘forgotten’ town?

North Walsham is in danger of becoming Norfolk's 'forgotten town', a councillor has claimed. Photo: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists