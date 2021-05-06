Two men charged with murder of 23-year-old
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Two men have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old WIsbech man.
Tom Lewis, of Larksfield, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn on September 8 after he was stabbed in Norwich Road.
The 23-year-old had to undergo surgery to his leg, and was placed on life-support in intensive care.
He was later pronounced dead on September 10 after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.
Detectives investigating the murder last September have charged two people.
William Ferreira, 24, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, and Jack Dida, 19, of Turbus Road in Kings Lynn, were both arrested last year but released under investigation.
They were re-arrested on Wednesday morning and have since been charged with murder. The 19-year-old has been charged with assisting an offender
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 6.
Four other men aged 18, 22, and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder last year and released under investigation, but no further action will be taken against them.