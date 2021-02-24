Two people injured after crash between BMW and Vauxhall

Published: 5:20 PM February 24, 2021

Two people were taken to hospital after a BMW 520 and Vauxhall Astra crashed at a junction.

Emergency services responded following a collision at the junction of Chapel Road and Church Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, about 5.10pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Police, firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) responded to the crash between two cars.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station spent about 10 minutes at the scene as police said: "one car was smoking and one person was initially believed to be trapped".

A police spokesman said: "The BMW arranged its own recovery, while further recovery took place at the scene.

"Street signage was damaged in the collision and Highways was made aware."

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We sent three ambulances and an ambulance officer.

"Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and care."

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD 251 of February 23.