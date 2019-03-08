Spate of crashes on Norfolk's roads leaves two people in hospital

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with a serious injury, after one of a spate of crashes on Norfolk's roads.

The man was riding on the A47 Acle Straight when he was in a crash with a van.

It happened about a mile away from the Vauxhall Holiday Park at just after 7.30am today.

The air ambulance and an ambulance crew went to the scene and the motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The road was closed in both directions, blocked at the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts, for almost two hours while emergency services attended. The road reopened at 9.15am.

At the same time that emergency services were dealing with that crash, another collision blocked the A47 on the edge of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the southern bypass, near the Thickthorn roundabout, at just before 9am.

The crash, in which nobody was hurt, had briefly blocked the westbound carriageway.

Earlier today, the A11 was partially blocked after a two-car crash in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the crash, near the A1075 roundabout, at just before 7am. The crash involved a Hyundai and a Ford Focus.

The road was partially blocked following the crash, but was clear by 7.12am.

And a driver was taken to hospital after a crash near Thetford on Tuesday night.

The woman was driving an Audi A3, which crashed on the A1066, near Shadwell, at just after 9pm.

Fire crews from Thetford and East Harling used hydraulic rescue equipment to get the woman, in her 20s, out of the vehicle.

An ambulance crew also attended, along with a volunteer doctor from emergency medical charity the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS)

The SARS doctor assessed the patient and provided advanced pre-hospital treatment for a leg injury. The doctor then accompanied the woman in the ambulance which took her to hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended and re-opened at just before 1.45am today.