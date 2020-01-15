Search

Advanced search

Two people taken to hospital after second A10 crash this week

PUBLISHED: 09:21 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 15 January 2020

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a collision on the A10 near Watlington. Photo: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a collision on the A10 near Watlington. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a crash between two cars on the A10.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the A10 near the Watlington roundabout at around 6.10am on Tuesday morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn following the incident, with one in a serious condition.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Police have closed the road in both directions while they clear the scene.

One fire crew from King's Lynn helped to rescue one man and make the scene safe.

The incident comes just two days after a motorcyclist in his 20s died following a collision with a car on the A10 near South Runcton.

A woman who was arrested after the crash has been released under investigation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

David Hannant: Old Trafford must not prove to be City’s white flag moment

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke will be hoping Old Trafford wasn't the moment all hope was lost in the Canaries' survival bid. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Dead whale rings ‘alarm bell’ over state of our seas

An orca, like the whale which washed up in Lincolnshire Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists