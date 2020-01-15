Two people taken to hospital after second A10 crash this week

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a collision on the A10 near Watlington. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a crash between two cars on the A10.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the A10 near the Watlington roundabout at around 6.10am on Tuesday morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn following the incident, with one in a serious condition.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Police have closed the road in both directions while they clear the scene.

One fire crew from King's Lynn helped to rescue one man and make the scene safe.

The incident comes just two days after a motorcyclist in his 20s died following a collision with a car on the A10 near South Runcton.

A woman who was arrested after the crash has been released under investigation.