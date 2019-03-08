Search

Police hunt overtaking driver who fled scene of crash

PUBLISHED: 11:38 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 09 October 2019

Norfolk police are searching for a driver who failed to stop after a crash in North Walsham Road in which two people were hurt. Pic: Google Street View.

Two people were hurt in a crash when a driver had to swerve to avoid a car which was overtaking - and police are searching for the motorist who failed to stop at the scene.

The crash was on the North Walsham Road on the edge of Norwich, close to the ground of Norwich Rugby Club.

A Fiat 500 travelling towards Norwich was forced to take avoiding action, as a result of an overtaking car travelling in the opposite direction.

The Fiat then crashed into a Vauxhall Astra which was travelling behind the car which overtook, with both drivers slightly hurt in the collision.

Officers believe the car which overtook was a blue Ford Ka. The driver did not stop at the scene and Norfolk police want to track them down.

It happened at about 9.20pm on Thursday, October 3.

Norfolk police are appealing for anybody who saw who happened, people who were in the area at the time and anyone who has dash cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Gareth Jones at Wymondham roads and armed policing team on 101 or email Gareth.Jones@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

