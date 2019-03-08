Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 October 2019

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Two horses have died after being struck by a car on a busy Norfolk road.

At around 5am on Monday morning, police were alerted to an incident on the A140 at Swainsthorpe, after two horses got onto the road and were hit by a car.

The incident saw the road closed to traffic for more than two hours, with police and two fire crews attending the scene.

However, police have now confirmed that both animals died as a result of the injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car, a Mini Cooper, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The road was closed between its junctions with Brick Kiln Lane and Hickling Lane while emergency services dealt with the aftermath, with traffic tailing back in both directions towards Norwich and Scole. Diversions were also put in place.

The road re-opened shortly after 7am.

- Check our live traffic map for updates

Related articles

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Powercut affects hundreds of people in mid Norfolk

An early morning powercut is affecting homes and businesses in Dereham, Wymondham, Hethersett, Thetford and Reepham. Picture: UK Power Networks

Paddy Davitt verdict: Take a long, hard look boys

Emi Buendia's misplaced pass was punished by Anthony Martial to seal Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

More candidates confirmed for next general election

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists