Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Two horses have died after being struck by a car on a busy Norfolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 5am on Monday morning, police were alerted to an incident on the A140 at Swainsthorpe, after two horses got onto the road and were hit by a car.

The incident saw the road closed to traffic for more than two hours, with police and two fire crews attending the scene.

However, police have now confirmed that both animals died as a result of the injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car, a Mini Cooper, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The road was closed between its junctions with Brick Kiln Lane and Hickling Lane while emergency services dealt with the aftermath, with traffic tailing back in both directions towards Norwich and Scole. Diversions were also put in place.

The road re-opened shortly after 7am.

- Check our live traffic map for updates