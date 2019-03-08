Search

'Downham Market to Cardiff done!'-Two friends finish a 250-mile walk for terminally-ill mum

PUBLISHED: 08:51 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 24 April 2019

Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Hayes with Heather Bellamy Picture: Chris Bishop

Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Hayes with Heather Bellamy Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Two west Norfolk men have raised more than £10,000 to help send a dying woman to America for treatment that could save her life.

Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Hayes with Heather Bellamy and a £5,000 donation from Arbuckles former owner John Murphy Picture: Chris BishopAndy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Hayes with Heather Bellamy and a £5,000 donation from Arbuckles former owner John Murphy Picture: Chris Bishop

Heather Bellamy from Downham Market, has been battling Acute Myeloid Leukaemia for four years and after being given the dreadful news that nothing more could be done for her in the UK, friends and family started rallying round to get her life-saving treat in America.

On Friday, April 12 two friends and work colleagues left Arbuckles restaurant, where they work, in Downham Market, to undertake a 250-mile walk to Cardiff City Stadium to raise money for the mum-of-four and Sunday, April 21 it came to fruition.

Taking to social media Monday, April 22 Chris Hayes and Andy Lucraft-Townley both from Downham Market spoke of their 'gruelling, emotionally, physically and mentally draining' 10 days.

Mr Hayes said: “Downham Market to Cardiff done. There have been highs and lows along the way, but it has all been worth it. The final day was more of a gentle 11-mile stroll, which was lovely.

Heather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just GivingHeather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just Giving

“I hope we have gone a little way to raising awareness of the fight that Heather is having. It wasn't until we got to our accommodation last night that I realised we had finished the walk on world Acute Myeloid Leukaemia awareness day, what a bizarre coincidence.”

Mr Hayes and Mr Lucraft-Townley head back to Downham Market today, Monday, April 22, and are looking forward to having a long soak in a bath and to rest their blister-ridden feet.

Despite their walk being finished, the men say their work isn't done.

“We will still be supporting Heather,” they said: “In any way possible. If anybody has any other crazy challenges that they want to set us then feel free to make suggestions, everything has it's price. Let us have a week to get back to normality first please.”

To look back of their journey visit the 'Downham to Cardiff' Facebook page and to donate search for 'Chris and Andy head to Cardiff' on the Gofundme website.

