Two for one snare for traffic police including disqualified pit bike rider

A breath testing kit. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire Archant

Traffic police made two arrests for the price of one over the weekend, after a disqualified rider passed while they were detaining a suspected drink driver.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic officers from Norfolk Constabulary pulled over a driver in Norwich yesterday, before arresting them on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. The driver also did not have valid car insurance.

Then, while waiting for officers to arrive to take the driver into custody, the team was passed by a previously disqualified pit bike rider.

You may also want to watch:

An officer from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted about the incident.

They wrote: "Central team in #Norwich arrested on suspicion of #DrinkDriving & no insurance following a proactive vehicle stop.

"Whilst waiting for prisoner transport, a disqualified driver riding a pit bike decided to try and ride past the team. Two detained."

Both the driver and the pit bike rider were arrested.