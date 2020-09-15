Two fishermen rescued after being cut off by tide on the Norfolk coast

Two fishermen were rescued from the marshes between Stiffkey and Wells. Picture: Simon Finlay Archant

Two fishermen who had been cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast have been rescued.

Wells Inshore lifeboat was alerted at 4.55pm on Tuesday to reports of two people who had been cut off by the tide on the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey.

They had gone to the marshes to fish but had miscalculated the time of high water.

The lifeboat was sent to their last known location but was unable to find them.

But the local coastguard unit had also been paged and went to the Stiffkey vantage point and spotted the two men, who had moved a “considerable distance” away from their last known location.

Crewmen had to wade through shallow water with the lifeboat and rescued the men at 5.55pm.

One man had aggravated a previous leg injury by walking on the marshes and was unable to walk properly.

The two men were rescued and dropped off safely at the Sailing Club slipway at 6.40pm.