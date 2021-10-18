News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:51 PM October 18, 2021   
tractor on fire Reymerston, Norfolk

The tractor in the original fire at around 2.40pm in Bateman's Lane, Reymerston. - Credit: Tony Abel

Fire crews were called to a small road in Reymerston after a tractor caught fire this afternoon.

Fire crews from Dereham and Wymondham were initially called at 2.25pm to the blaze in Bateman's Lane in Reymerston, in mid-Norfolk.

Crews put out the fire using jets and a thermal image camera.

The fire was out by 3pm.

A crew was called back to the scene at 4.50pm.

A small open fire had broken out nearby to the original call.

One fire crew is still at the scene alongside police.


