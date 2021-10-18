Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
Published: 5:51 PM October 18, 2021
- Credit: Tony Abel
Fire crews were called to a small road in Reymerston after a tractor caught fire this afternoon.
Fire crews from Dereham and Wymondham were initially called at 2.25pm to the blaze in Bateman's Lane in Reymerston, in mid-Norfolk.
Crews put out the fire using jets and a thermal image camera.
The fire was out by 3pm.
A crew was called back to the scene at 4.50pm.
A small open fire had broken out nearby to the original call.
One fire crew is still at the scene alongside police.
