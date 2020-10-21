Driver and passenger die after lorry and car crash

Two people died after a crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21 Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A man and a woman have died following a collision between a car and a lorry on a busy road in the west of Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The driver of a black Proton, a man in his 60s, died at the scene after the car collided with a red Volvo goods vehicle on the A1122 at Stradsett, near Downham Market on Wednesday.

The passenger, a woman in her 70s, sustained critical injuries, but later died in hospital.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene at around 10.15am.

Fire crews from Downham Market, King’s Lynn North and South attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the vehicle’s occupants.

The road remains closed for a number of hours while investigations continue.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain

An appeal has been launched for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles at the time of the collision or before.

Drivers are asked to contact Sergeant Peter Howlett at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham with any information by emailing peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident 121 of 21/10/20.