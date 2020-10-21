Search

Advanced search

Driver and passenger die after lorry and car crash

PUBLISHED: 17:43 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 21 October 2020

Two people died after a crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21 Picture: Sarah Hussain

Two people died after a crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21 Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A man and a woman have died following a collision between a car and a lorry on a busy road in the west of Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The driver of a black Proton, a man in his 60s, died at the scene after the car collided with a red Volvo goods vehicle on the A1122 at Stradsett, near Downham Market on Wednesday.

The passenger, a woman in her 70s, sustained critical injuries, but later died in hospital.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene at around 10.15am.

Fire crews from Downham Market, King’s Lynn North and South attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the vehicle’s occupants.

The road remains closed for a number of hours while investigations continue.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: Sarah Hussain

An appeal has been launched for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles at the time of the collision or before.

Drivers are asked to contact Sergeant Peter Howlett at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham with any information by emailing peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident 121 of 21/10/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Battle to contain Bernard Matthews Covid outbreak as 75 workers test positive

75 workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Bernard Matthews' Great Witchingham headquarters Photo: Steve Adams

Driver and passenger die after lorry and car crash

Two people died after a crash at Stradsett near Downham Market on Wednesday, October 21 Picture: Sarah Hussain

Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Despicable’: anger as Holt Hall to close after 70 years

An event for children at Holt Hall. The outdoor education centre, which has been in operation for 70 years, is now closinng because Norfolk County Council says it can no longer afford it. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Restaurant shuts temporarily after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Blue Joanna bar in Unthank Road. Photo: Antony Kelly