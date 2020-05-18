Two new coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Two more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Monday, it was confirmed a woman in her 80s had died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and a man in his 70s at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn.

Sunday was the first day none of the county’s hospitals reported any new deaths.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has reported no new deaths for two days consecutively, meaning the total number of patient deaths remains at 103.

At the NNUH, 110 people have now died in total since the start of the pandemic and 130 at the QEH. It brings the county’s total to 343.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 306 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals.

To date, 60 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced a futher 122 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,739.

The patients were aged between 47 and 100 years old, of which seven, aged between 50 and 85, had no known underlying health condition.