Pair charged with shoplifting banned from Norfolk

Published: 12:07 PM May 28, 2021

Police said a number of items were recovered and returned to stores after two people were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two people have been given bail conditions banning them from entering Norfolk after being charged with a string of thefts from shops.

Agnieszka Dolinsko, aged 32 of High Street, Eye, Peterborough, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.

2 arrests made following teamwork by town centre retailers, CCTV, Street Rangers and the Local Policing team. Stock returned to stores and the persons charged to court and banned from entering Norfolk until they attend court

sgt3266 pic.twitter.com/0HwBPJWNrS — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) May 28, 2021

Jan Barwinski, aged 37 of High Street, Eye, Peterborough, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.

Both were arrested in the Sainsbury's car park, in the centre of King's Lynn, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said it followed "teamwork by town centre retailers, CCTV, Street Rangers and the local policing team". A number of items were recovered and returned to stores.

They are due before magistrates in Lynn on July 1.







