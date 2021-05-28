Pair charged with shoplifting banned from Norfolk
Published: 12:07 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM May 28, 2021
Two people have been given bail conditions banning them from entering Norfolk after being charged with a string of thefts from shops.
Agnieszka Dolinsko, aged 32 of High Street, Eye, Peterborough, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.
Jan Barwinski, aged 37 of High Street, Eye, Peterborough, has been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.
Both were arrested in the Sainsbury's car park, in the centre of King's Lynn, on Thursday afternoon.
Police said it followed "teamwork by town centre retailers, CCTV, Street Rangers and the local policing team". A number of items were recovered and returned to stores.
They are due before magistrates in Lynn on July 1.
