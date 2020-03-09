At least two injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured in a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars.

Shortly before 12.19pm on Monday, March 9, emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the stretch of road after two cars crashed in what witnesses described as a head-on collision.

Three fire crews from Acle Gorleston and Great Yarmouth, two ambulances, and an air ambulance are all currently on the scene.

The road is closed while emergency services work to clear the scene.

A police spokesman said: "It's still early days, but we look to have two casualties. Two people are reporting injuries.

"We are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 12.17pm with reports of a collision on the A47 in Halvergate.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene."

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called by the ambulance service to assist the emergency services."

A witness described the collision as a 'head on' crash, adding: "It looks serious."

Today's crash follows a spate of collisions on the A47.

Last Monday two women died in a collision near the same stretch of road, and on Friday two men died after a three-vehicle collision on the road near Fransham.

More follows.