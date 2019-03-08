Two cars in serious crash at rural crossroads

The B1113 crossroads at Cranes Road between Bracon Ash and Wreningham where the acident occured. Picture: Google Archant

Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash at a crossroads that saw a busy rural road closed for almost three hours.

Emergency services were called at shortly after 8.40am this morning to the accident on the B1113 between Bracon Ash and Wreningham.

Fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston attended the scene of the collision between a Peugeot 3008 SUV and a VW Golf at the crossroads junction between the B1113 and Cranes Road.

Eyewitnesses reported the collision had left both vehicles off the road in a field.

One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Police closed the B1113, a busy road popular with people travelling from South Norfolk to Norwich, whilst the vehicles were recovered.