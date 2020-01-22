A47 partially blocked after two cars in crash
PUBLISHED: 08:22 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 22 January 2020
The A47 has been partially blocked after two cars were involved in a crash.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway close to the Postwick hub slip road.
Norfolk police have gone to the scene after the crash, which happened at just before 8am today (Wednesday, January 22).
A Peugeot and a Skoda were involved in the crash.
Police said the road was partially blocked.
