Search

Advanced search

A47 partially blocked after two cars in crash

PUBLISHED: 08:22 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 22 January 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The A47 has been partially blocked after two cars were involved in a crash.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway close to the Postwick hub slip road.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police have gone to the scene after the crash, which happened at just before 8am today (Wednesday, January 22).

A Peugeot and a Skoda were involved in the crash.

Police said the road was partially blocked.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Delays warning as ‘essential repair’ work continues

Emergency work is being carried out on Oulton Street in Oulton, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists