A47 partially blocked after two cars in crash

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The A47 has been partially blocked after two cars were involved in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway close to the Postwick hub slip road.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police have gone to the scene after the crash, which happened at just before 8am today (Wednesday, January 22).

A Peugeot and a Skoda were involved in the crash.

Police said the road was partially blocked.