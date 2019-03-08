Two-car crash left A11 partially blocked
PUBLISHED: 08:42 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 15 May 2019
Archant
The A11 was partially blocked after a two-car crash in Norfolk.
Emergency services were called to the crash, near the A1075 roundabout, at just before 7am on Wednesday (May 15).
You may also want to watch:
The crash involved a Hyundai and a Ford Focus.
The road was partially blocked following the crash, but was clear by 7.12am.
- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.