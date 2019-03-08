Video

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard Archant

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road.

A while Renault van and a black Volkswagen golf crashed on the road NDR, now known as Broadland Northway. Picture: ANTONY KELLY A while Renault van and a black Volkswagen golf crashed on the road NDR, now known as Broadland Northway. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A white Renault van and a black Volkswagen golf crashed while exiting the roundabout, now known as Broadland Northway.

Norfolk police were phoned by a member of the public at 4.25pm on Thursday evening and were on the scene by 4.30pm.

One lane was blocked when the crash occurred on the £205m road, but traffic is now believed to be running with no closures or diversions in place.

Police are still on the scene while both vehicles are recovered.

Nobody was injured in the crash, police have confirmed.