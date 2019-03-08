Search

Woman in hospital after two-car crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 10:25 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 October 2019

Two cars have collided on a busy north Norfolk roundabout on the A140. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman has been sent to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy north Norfolk roundabout.

A BMW collided with a Volkswagen Up at 7.35am on Thursday at the A140 roundabout which joins with the B1145 in Aylsham.

One lane was blocked due to a car stuck in a hedge.

Fire service appliances from Aylsham, Sprowston and Cromer were mobilised to the crash along with the ambulance service.

The police were called but did not attend the incident.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

