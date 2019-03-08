Woman in hospital after two-car crash on A140

Two cars have collided on a busy north Norfolk roundabout on the A140. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman has been sent to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy north Norfolk roundabout.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A BMW collided with a Volkswagen Up at 7.35am on Thursday at the A140 roundabout which joins with the B1145 in Aylsham.

You may also want to watch:

One lane was blocked due to a car stuck in a hedge.

Fire service appliances from Aylsham, Sprowston and Cromer were mobilised to the crash along with the ambulance service.

The police were called but did not attend the incident.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.