Woman in hospital after two-car crash on A140
PUBLISHED: 10:25 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 October 2019
Archant
A woman has been sent to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy north Norfolk roundabout.
A BMW collided with a Volkswagen Up at 7.35am on Thursday at the A140 roundabout which joins with the B1145 in Aylsham.
You may also want to watch:
One lane was blocked due to a car stuck in a hedge.
Fire service appliances from Aylsham, Sprowston and Cromer were mobilised to the crash along with the ambulance service.
The police were called but did not attend the incident.
- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.