Two-car crash partially blocks A47 slip road

PUBLISHED: 17:46 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 08 September 2019

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A slip road onto a busy roundabout was partly blocked after a two-car crash.

The collision happened on the eastbound lane from the A47, from Wisbech, onto the King's Lynn Hardwick Roundabout at around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 8.

King's Lynn Police tweeted: "Following an RTC at the Hardwick Roundabout one lane on the slip road is blocked travelling eastbound from the A47. We aim to have the road open soon."

A Norfolk Police control room staff member said the collision involved two cars and was damage only.

He added that a recovery vehicle was on the scene at 5.30pm and the road was not blocked at that time.

No other emergency services were called.

For up-to-date travel information visit the EDP live traffic map.

