Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

PUBLISHED: 08:55 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 09 June 2019

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk policeAn air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Emergency services were called to the incident on Yaxley Road, near Eye, shortly after 1.15pm on Saturday afternoon (June 8).

Two air ambulances attended as part of the emergency response, which saw a man in his 20s treated by critical care specialists from the East Anglian Air Ambulance service.

Fire crews from Diss, Stowmarket and Elmswell also attended the scene, along with police and the ambulance service.

The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk policeAn air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

South Norfolk police tweeted: "Assisted @SuffolkPolice with serious x2 vehicle RTC on B1117 near Eye."

Norfolk police has been contacted for more information.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists