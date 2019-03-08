Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Yaxley Road, near Eye, shortly after 1.15pm on Saturday afternoon (June 8).

Two air ambulances attended as part of the emergency response, which saw a man in his 20s treated by critical care specialists from the East Anglian Air Ambulance service.

Fire crews from Diss, Stowmarket and Elmswell also attended the scene, along with police and the ambulance service.

The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.

South Norfolk police tweeted: "Assisted @SuffolkPolice with serious x2 vehicle RTC on B1117 near Eye."

Norfolk police has been contacted for more information.