Two-car crash causes traffic delays

A busy road has been partially closed following a two-car crash.

Collision in Lowestoft. Picture: Matthew Nixon

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision, which happened about 12.05pm on Battery Green in Lowestoft.

Traffic is being diverted, with police officers assisting at the scene, following a crash between a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Vauxhall Zafira.

The East of England Ambulance Service and firefighters from Gorleston and Lowestoft South fire stations are currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just after 12.05pm following reports of a road traffic collision on Battery Green in Lowestoft.

"The road is blocked, with two cars in the middle of the junction, near to the fish docks.

"The ambulance service and fire crews were called, with the fire service requested to assist with one of the drivers in a vehicle.

"We are assisting at the scene and there is a partial closure to traffic in Suffolk Road."

The police spokesman added that "injuries are unclear" at this stage.

Check back on this website for updates later.